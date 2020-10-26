Nespresso

Vertuoplus Deluxe Coffee And Espresso Maker

$179.99 $132.99

At Bed Bath and Beyond

Details The VertuoPlus Coffee Maker from Nespresso by Breville features a Centrifusion technology which delivers precise results, morning after morning. This integrative design includes a capsule recognition feature for blend-specific parametric brewing. The Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker features dual capsules for brewing either espresso or coffee with Centrifusion technology 12 capsule tasting pack included Centrifusion™ and bar code reading technologies provide consistent and accurate results Motorized opening and closing of brew head Automated functions with one button brewing 4 adjustable cup support positions Heats up in 20-25 seconds Descaling alert Automatic shutoff Designed for Nespresso Vertuo capsules Automatic capsule ejection Holds 10 used capsules 60 oz. removable water tank Measures 16.7" L x 5.8" W x 12.8" H 1-year manufacturer's warranty Imported