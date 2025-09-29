Nespresso

Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee And Espresso Machine By De’longhi

$149.00 $109.00

Buy Now Review It

Introducing our capsule with Marimekko, the Finnish design brand that has captivated the world with its bold prints and colors for over 70 years. Together, we reimagined a collection of signature Mansur Gavriel styles with iconic Marimekko prints to celebrate the optimistic lifestyle both brands represent. Exuding a dream-like vibe, the Mansikkavuoret (strawberry mountains) pattern was inspired by the pop art of the 1960s. Each bag is made in Italy from stain-resistant cotton canvas with a drawstring closure and adjustable vegetable-tanned leather strap—with enough room to fit an iPad Mini plus your other essentials.