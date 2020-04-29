Vertly

Vertly Soothing Florals Face Mist

This multi-functional botanical mist is packed with antioxidants to nourish, refresh and revitalize the skin. Good For: Use to tone, balance and help calm sensitive skin. Can also be used to set makeup or add a botanical boost to your skincare routine. Why We Love It: Vertly’s signature CBD oil is naturally filled with vitamins A, D and E, and rich in essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and 6), which all work to enhance skin health and overall youthfulness. We use a fresh, locally grown Calendula flower extract which helps reduce the look of redness and promote skin’s natural healing. Aloe Vera hydrates and locks in moisture while witch hazel helps shrink pores. Rose flowers moisturize and tone, while providing a naturally sweet fragrance. The result is the ultimate flower-power mist that leaves your skin balanced, refreshed, nourished and happy. Size: Size: 56.7 G | 2 OZ with 100 MG Full Spectrum CBD Packaging: Recyclable Glass Bottle