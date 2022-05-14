Cal Lighting

Vertical Piped Scallop Bell Lampshade

$64.73

Buy Now Review It

SPIDER TYPE SHADE: Give your lamp a make over by adding this white vertical piped scallop shade. The SH-8105/16-WH shade can add an Earthy tone to your favorite room. DESIGN: 12. 75-Inch tall white fabric shade comes with a spider type shade and lined interior. ASSEMBLY: Vertical piped scallop shade with little to no assembly required. AFTER-SALE : Cal lighting warrants that its products will be free from defects in material and workmanship for a period of one year. Cal Lighting SH-8105/16-WH Traditional Shade from Piped Scallop Bell collection in White finish, 16.00 inches. Shade from the Piped Scallop Bell collection. Traditional Shade from Piped Scallop Bell collection in White finish , 16.00 inches, .