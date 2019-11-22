Versed

Twice As Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Radiant, youthful skin on your wish list this year? Unwrap high cheekbones and even higher spirits with our duo of mini serums accompanied by a limited edition facial massager. Wear them one by one, mixed, or layered, then treat your skin to a well-deserved massage with the dual-headed roller. You can never go wrong with our Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum and On the Rise Firming Serum (especially in their adorable mini bottles), but really the facial roller is a *game changer*--perfect rolling away the holiday season stress and holiday travel puff. On the Rise Firming Serum A peptide and antioxidant cocktail that helps target the many elements of skin aging—stress, the environment, Father Time—for a lifted, sculpted look. Use AM and/or PM alone, mixed, or layered with the Brightening Serum, then roll with the massager.Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum A vitamin C serum for that lit-from-within glow. It softens the appearance of dark spots and uneven tone with skin-brightening plant extracts and antioxidants. Use AM and/or PM alone, mixed, or layered with the Firming Serum, then roll with the massager.Facial Massager A dual-headed roller designed to fit the contours of your face and massage the curvatures of your features. The textured spheres of the roller deliver an added bonus to your facial massage and further the lifting and toning benefits. Apply your serum, roll moving away from the center of your face for three-to-five minutes (handy how-to diagram on the back of the gift box), and savor your well-deserved me time.