Versed

The Fix Emergency Eye Mask

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Sometimes that solid eight hours of sleep a night just doesn't happen. This is the solution for all those times when it doesn't. with provitamin B5 (a hardworking member of the B-complex vitamin family) and vitamin E, this gel mask nourishes and hydrates the delicate skin around the eyes. All the while cucumber juice cools and depuffs, and caffeine calms swelling and redness. It really is the fix for whatever eye woes may befall you. Just apply a generous layer, leave it on for 10 minutes, and tissue off any extra-no need to rinse. Use it in the mornings, on an airplane, in the shower-whenever you need to lose the excess baggage.