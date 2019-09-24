Versed

Versed Stroke Of Brilliance Brightening Serum - 1 Fl Oz

When dullness inevitably creeps in, fend it off with a cocktail of brightening and pigmentation-fighting plant extracts and antioxidants. with vitamin C (one of the most well-researched and proven ingredients in brightening and anti-aging skincare), licorice root and palmaria palmata extracts (skin-lightening agents that inhibit pigmentation), and niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3 that reduces the appearance of discoloration), uneven skin tone can become a thing of the past. This lightweight, never-tacky serum also helps firm, hydrate, and strengthen skin-those brightening ingredients have some solid fringe benefits. Use it AM and PM on clean, almost-dry skin. In the AM, vitamin C offers extra protection against dark spot-amplifying UV rays. In the PM, the brightening ingredients get to work to repair damage while your skin goes into recovery.