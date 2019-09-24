Versed

Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil - 4 Fl Oz

For the 97% of your skin below your chin, meet your new favorite moisturizer, a favorable alternative to thick, heavy body lotions. It's a non-sticky, non-greasy, quick-absorbing dry oil that smells as good as it hydrates. It applies quickly and easily and passes the get-dressed test with no waiting period. Just spritz to envelope your body in a blend of sweet almond, macadamia nut, and coconut oils with nourishing calendula flower extract and vitamin E. You'll get soft, supple skin and a subtle yet intoxicating aroma of white flowers that comes from ylang ylang oil. Don't forget to give some extra love to your knees and elbows-especially right out of the shower while your skin is still a bit damp.