Stress, diet, hormones, falling asleep in your makeup one too many times-sometimes it seems like breakouts are lurking around every corner. But it's okay. Just use lightweight formulas to let your skin breathe, like this clarifying serum designed to clear out impurities and manage excess pore-clogging sebum. The dynamic trio of willow bark extract, niacinamide, and a zinc blend brings balance back to skin that's gotten out of whack. They work together to calm inflammation (the root of all skin's problems), decongest pores, and soothe redness, keeping skin's little freak-outs at bay. Use AM and PM on clean, almost-dry skin. Moist skin absorbs product better than dry skin, so apply while skin is still ever so slightly damp.