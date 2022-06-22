Versed

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-cream

$14.99

Highlights Light, daily moisturizer that absorbs instantly, disappearing into skin Calming green tea and hydrating aloe vera Made for all skin types, especially oily skin Non-toxic, vegan, sustainably-minded Packaging made with PCR (post consumer recycled) plastic coming in 2021 Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Aluminum-Free, Paraben-Free, Mineral Oil-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Silicone-Free, Vegan, Petroleum-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Contains Green Tea, Sulfate-Free, Dye-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Phthalate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Contains Oils, Non-Toxic, Contains Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Butylparaben-Free, Contains Aloe, Talcum-Free Product Warning: Eye irritant Product Form: Gel Cream Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Moisturizing Recommended Skin Type: Combination, Acne-Prone, Dry, Oily Net weight: 2 fl oz (US) TCIN: 76152976 UPC: 810002114007 Item Number (DPCI): 037-12-2267 Origin: Imported Description What It Is: The lightweight gel-cream formula with a jelly-like texture absorbs instantly and disappears into your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed, never greasy. Basically, it's ideal for those warmer months when heavier moisturizers tend to weigh you down—or simply if you deal with oily, breakout-prone skin 365 days a year. Sodium hyaluronate (like hyaluronic acid it helps draw in and retain moisture in skin) and aloe leaf juice hydrate while natural antioxidants found in green tea soothe skin, fight damaging free radicals, and quiet inflammation How To Use: Smooth a peanut size amount into skin. Use on face and neck in the AM or PM after cleansing and applying serums. How to Recycle: This item is likely not recyclable through curbside programs. Recycle it through the Versed Recycle Responsibly Program by visiting versedskin.com/no-waste. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Sulfate Free Formulated without sulfates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain sulfates (not added sulfates); or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no sulfates" or "sulfate-free". Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Dye-Free A product that either makes an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain dye, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement such as "no dyes" or "dye-free." Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. Contains Hyaluronic Acid Contains Hyaluronic Acid. Oily Skin Recommended for Oily Skin. Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. Acne-Prone Skin Recommended for Acne-Prone Skin. 