From the moment you twist open the cap, this cleansing balm smells like a spa. That's the eucalyptus and clove leaf oil-not artificial fragrance. This face wash in balm form melts away makeup and impurities without stripping moisture from your skin (thank you, vitamin E). As you massage it into your skin with wet fingertips, the oil-based formula softens to create a light, gentle milk that rinses clean with no oily residue (the kind that may have turned you off from balms in the past). Don't forget to wash into your hairline and along your jawline. Those often-overlooked areas are prone to breakouts. It's the perfect start to your PM wind-down ritual and especially useful as a first cleanse for you double-cleansers out there.