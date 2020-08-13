Frisky

Versa Tingler Vibrator Ring

$19.95

At Adam and Eve

Doubles As A Finger Vibe Or Penis Ring! Spice up foreplay and sex with this versatile vibrating ring that’s like two toys in one! Use it during foreplay as a finger vibe to massage her hot spots Wear it during sex as a penis ring to keep teasing her bits Dozens of pleasure nubs & intense vibrations help rock her world Removable single-speed bullet can be used with other toys & by itself Measures 2.25 inches wide and 3 inches long Made from soft and stretchy silicone Powered by 3 LR44 watch batteries, included The Versa Tingler Vibrator Ring does double duty to maximize your fun. Use it as a finger vibe during foreplay to tickle her hot spots. And then as a penis ring during sex to keep tickling her bits! Simply slip the small loop on the back around your finger to use it as a finger vibe. You can press down on the flexible top to rub her hot spot just right. When you’re finished with foreplay, slip the large loop around the base of his shaft to use it as a penis ring. The snug-fitting ring causes blood to pool within his shaft, boosting his girth and length and helping maintain his erection. The ring is covered with over a dozen pleasure nubs to massage her sensitive bits whichever way you’re using it. The pleasure nubs transmit waves of soothing and stimulating vibrations directly to her love bud for intense stimulation with every touch. The single-speed bullet vibrator is fully removable so you can use it with or without the ring for additional thrills. The vibrating ring measures 2.25 inches wide by 3 inches long. The ring itself is made from silicone, a body-safe material valued for its hypoallergenic and easy-to-clean properties. Silicone is soft to the touch and extremely stretchy, allowing it to fit a wide range of sizes. The ring uses 3 LR44 watch batteries, included. The Versa Tingler Vibrator Ring is compatible with water-based sex lubes. Remove the bullet vibe before carefully washing the ring in the warm soapy water to clean it.