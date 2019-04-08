Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Frye
'veronica Combat' Boot
£226.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Soft, slightly slouchy leather relaxes a classic combat boot with timeless appeal. Bench-crafted by hand, Frye’s 150-year-old heritage of quality leatherwork is evident in every style.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Boots
$59.95
from
H&M
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Hayett Pearl Zipper Boot
$750.00
from
3.1 Phillip Lim
BUY
Jimmy Choo
The Voyager: Snow/f
$1895.00
from
Jimmy Choo
BUY
Sandro
Biker Boots With Gold Eyelets
$475.00
from
Sandro
BUY
More from Frye
Frye
Molly Tassel Over-the-knee Boot
$548.00
$123.85
from
6pm.com
BUY
Frye
Frye Women's Ruth Woven Ankle Gladiator Sandal
$85.81
$68.65
from
Amazon
BUY
Frye
Maya Cvo Slip-on Sneaker
$157.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Frye
Woven Dip Dye Leather Tote
C$321.35
C$302.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Boots
Born
Block Heel Bootie
$129.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Dolce Vita
Sonni Snakeskin Print Boots
$141.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted