Urban Outfitters

Verona Cozy Slub Duvet Cover

$139.00 $56.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 57587859; Color Code: 003 Offering a geometric floral print with a perfectly worn-in feel, this duvet cover features a cotton, cozy slub weave and folk-inspired motifs. Featuring an allover floral at the reverse, topped by a hidden-button closure to make wash day easier than ever. Shams and duvet insert sold separately. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size Twin XL - Dimensions: 90”l x 66”w Full/Queen - Dimensions: 86”l x 86”w King - Dimensions: 96”l x 104”w