United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Mavala
Vernis À Ongles Crème Purple Dynamite
€4.90
Ingrédients Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Acrylates Copolymer, Benzophenone-1, Benzophenone-3, Dimethicone, Aluminum Hydroxide, Triethoxycaprylsilane.Peut contenir des colorants selon la couleur du vernis. Mode d'emploi Appliquer deux couches fines de vernis sur les ongles, après une couche de base protectrice. Finir la manucure avec un top coat.