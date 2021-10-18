Verloop

Verloop Balaclava Ski Mask

$65.00

Featuring a vibrant color-blocked pattern, this modern take on a classic balaclava from Verloop is made from knit acrylic and keeps your head, face and neck warm all at once. It also easily transforms into a neckwarmer, thanks to its adjustable opening. This Verloop Balaclava is sustainably produced with no excess cuttings or waste at a family-owned factory in the Philippines. This Verloop Balaclava is one size fits most. A balaclava was featured in the 2017 MoMA exhibition Items: Is Fashion Modern?