Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Charles & Keith
Verity Chain-link Sculptural Bag
£105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Verity Chain-link Sculptural Bag
BUY
£105.00
Charles & Keith
H&M
Shopper
BUY
£24.99
H&M
& Other Stories
Double Strap Leather Bucket Bag
BUY
£125.00
& Other Stories
Charles & Keith
Crescent Hobo Bag - Blue
BUY
£85.00
Charles & Keith
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Buckled Chain-trim Loafers
BUY
$83.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Lula Patent Penny Loafers
BUY
$76.00
Charlies & Keith
Charles & Keith
Crescent Hobo Bag - Blue
BUY
£85.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Ulani Scarf-wrapped Top Handle Bag
BUY
£85.00
Charles & Keith
More from Shoulder Bags
Charles & Keith
Verity Chain-link Sculptural Bag
BUY
£105.00
Charles & Keith
H&M
Shopper
BUY
£24.99
H&M
& Other Stories
Double Strap Leather Bucket Bag
BUY
£125.00
& Other Stories
Charles & Keith
Crescent Hobo Bag - Blue
BUY
£85.00
Charles & Keith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted