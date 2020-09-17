We-Vibe

Verge By We-vibe Vibrating Ring

Product Description Stimulates Multiple Erogenous Zones To Boost Your Pleasure! From We-Vibe – the world’s leading maker of vibes for couples! Rechargeable penis ring never needs new batteries! Specially shaped to fit your body, this vibrating penis ring massages your erogenous zones for more intense thrills during sex and solo play! Versatile ring can be used as a perineum or ball stimulator for solo play Use it as a rabbit-style clit stimulator during sex to please your partner Snug-fitting ring maximizes your length & girth for increased satisfaction Strong & quiet motor delivers low-pitched vibrations for more intense thrills Comes with 10 vibration modes, including multiple speeds and pulsating patterns Use the We-Connect app to create customized vibrations Measures 2.5 inches wide by 4.5 inches long Made from stretchy, body-safe silicone for long-lasting fun Rechargeable vibe runs up to 2 hours; USB charger included The We-Vibe Verge stimulates your erogenous zones for stronger and more intense Os – making it your new best friend. If you’re craving perineum or taint stimulation, simply put the ring on with the tongue-like tip pointing toward your body. The ergonomic shape rubs up and down for an intensely satisfying massage. If you’re in the mood for ball play, simply reverse the ring. The We-Vibe Verge’s curved shape “cups” your boys with thrilling vibrations for mind-blowing pleasure. Best of all – you can use this penis ring by yourself for more intense solo play! If you decide to share it with your partner, you can use it to increase their pleasure too! Simply position the tongue on top of your shaft – turning it into a clitoral stimulator to increase her pleasure. With the tip pointing toward your partner, it creates a playful teasing sensation like the bunny ears on a rabbit vibe. With the tip pointing toward your body, the We-Vibe Verge delivers more direct vibrations to her love nub for stronger and more intense stimulation. The Verge penis ring stretches easily to fit guys of all sizes comfortably.