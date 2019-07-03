The Verge C-Ring by We-Vibe is a luxury vibrating penis ring for solo or partner play. This smooth silicone c-ring wraps around your penis and testicles to provide intense orgasms with perineum stimulation. Perfect for men who want to experience longer and fuller erections during masturbation or sex with their partner.
Highlights:
Designed for Long Lasting Erections & Powerful Orgasms
Stimulates Perineum
Solo or Partner Play
App Controlled via We-Connect
USB Rechargeable
100% Waterproof
2 Year Manufacturer Warranty
Click to download the We-Vibe Verge User Manual