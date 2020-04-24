Lula's Garden

Verdant Garden

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lula's Garden

Anyone who sees this beauty will surely turn green with envy. Part of our most popular collection, the Verdant Garden is a flawless choice that will bring a natural burst of green into any space. Arrives in a beautifully designed planter gift box - ready to display and enjoy! Box measures approximately 11" x 4.5" x 5" Contains 3 medium size pre-planted fresh succulents* Includes a plastic water dropper *Please note: Succulent selections may vary from those listed or depicted here. But rest assured, each Garden is hand planted and assembled to order to ensure you will receive a fresh and beautiful Garden. **If you are shipping to an area with weather below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, please consider adding a heat pack to your purchase to ensure that plants don't freeze in transit. Shipping is at your own risk. Click here to add a heat pack.