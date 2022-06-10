VERB

Verb Ghost Shampoo

Description This weightless shampoo cleanses,conditions fine hair,protects color and leaves hair tangle free.The moisturizing moringa oil shampoo infuses the hair shaft with essential nutrients that naturally smooth frizz for all hair types Benefits Weightless hydrating shampoo deep cleans with a color safe formula. Ideal for Curly, Fine, Coily, Straight, Thick, and Wavy hair. Suggested Use Massage a small amount of the moisturizing shampoo into wet hair, lather well and rinse. Follow the shampoo with Verb Ghost Conditioner and Ghost Oil for extra sheen and hydration.