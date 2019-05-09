Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Ikea

Verallt Paper Napkin, Assorted Patterns

$1.99
At Ikea
Two different patterns in the same package both inspired by a vibrantly modern Africa. These paper napkins are guaranteed to make your table setting sparkle with color.
Featured in 1 story
Ikea's New Collection Is An African Take On Hygge
by Michelle Santiago...