Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Ikea
Verallt Chair, Plywood
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ikea
This easy chair is made of untreated wood that you can easily add your personal touch to. Unleash your creativity stain, wax or paint and then complete with cushions you like.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Herman Miller
Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
$319.00
from
Herman Miller
BUY
DETAILS
CB2 x GOOP
Cerchio Chair
$699.00
from
goop
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Aido Stool
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Project 62
Walnut With Faux Fur Accent Chair - Project 62
$119.99
$83.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Ikea
DETAILS
Ikea
Ombyte Storage Combination On Casters
$59.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Odger Chair
$89.00
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Pipstäkra Duvet Cover And Pillowcase(s)
$27.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Skubb Laundry Bag With Stand
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
