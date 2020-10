Saturday/Sunday

Vera Gauzy Lounge Pants

$88.00 $35.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropolgie

Style No. 58529322 ; Color Code: 086 Comfy and chic, these easy-to-style joggers are a pair you'll want to wear on repeat. Cotton Drawstring waist Pull-on styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 15" rise 25.75" inseam 15.25" leg opening Petites: 14.75" rise 23.75" inseam 15.25" leg opening Plus: 15" rise 24.5" inseam 15.25" leg opening