Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Sorelle
Vera Earrings - Small
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sorelle
Double earring formed by two interlocking hoops, handcrafted in New York and custom made for your order.
Featured in 1 story
2018's Top Earring Trends
by
Ray Lowe
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
