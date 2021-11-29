Vera Bradley

Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag

$100.00 $50.00

Imported MACHINE WASHABLE RECYCLED COTTON – The cotton fabric that you’re familiar with has been reimagined; this sustainable fabric is made from recycled cotton fibers and has all of the comfort, softness, and vibrancy that you know and love. MAKE YOUR TRAVELS A BREEZE -- With a 15 inch strap drop & an additional 53 inch removable, adjustable strap, you can grab the dual straps on the go or throw over your shoulder for hands-free attention on the adventure at hand - either way, the top zip closure keeps your personal items securely protected PACK IN STYLE -- Skip the extra carry on & take advantage of the interior pockets of this spacious duffel - featuring 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries ESSENTIALS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS -- The exterior features 1 zip pocket & 3 slip pockets - ideal for stowing wallets, boarding passes, reading material, or snacks to keep them quick to access & soundly fastened for your flight STYLISH, LIGHTWEIGHT & SIZED RIGHT -- The Large Travel Duffel measures 12 inches high, 22 inches wide, & 12 inches deep - giving you a spacious, carryon compliant travel bag & essential for your next getaway Our genuine Vera Bradley Large Duffel Bag is no exception to the rules of style, bringing you the deluxe designs like only we can. Featuring 1 front zip pocket and 2 interior mesh pockets our Large Duffle Bag is made with cotton lining and designed to fold for storage. The ample space is perfect for travel whether you are planning a road trip, camping excursion, or adventure abroad the Large Duffle Bag is big enough to suit your needs. At Vera Bradley, we believe in quality and style which is why we build our beautiful bags to keep you in lasting luxury. The quilted signature diamond stitching sewn in tight configurations not only adds an element of embroidered appeal, but also enhances the structural integrity of your favorite bag. Our bags are made for long lasting convenience and style, machine washable and fade-resistant this item can be a go-to staple for years to come. At its very core, Vera Bradley is an innovative brand for women. We’ve always been inspired by the needs of real women, and our proudest moments have been when we can bring communities of women together through their shared love of beauty. We design our products with a deep understanding of our consumer. You are the focus of all we do. Vera Bradley is known for our travel bags for women, men, and kids. We offer cosmetic travel bag, make up travel bag, toiletry travel bag for women, travel bags for men, and travel bags for packing. Our assortment of travel bags includes duffels, overnight bags, lugagge, weekender bags, make up organizers, travel organizers, luggage tags, and more!