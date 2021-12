Who What Wear

Venus Pleated Tiered Midi Dress

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Who What Wear

Yes, plissé! Our super-luxe, no-wrinkle, crinkle crêpe is back just in time for RSVP season. (And just like last time, it will sell out.) Not to be dramatic, but we would get married in the cream version of this dress. And then we would wear the gold one to attend someone else’s wedding. And then we’d marry both of these dresses. While wearing them. You just can’t say no to our signature plissé.