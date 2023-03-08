Gillette

Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor

$9.99

COMPACT RAZOR AND CASE for on-the-go smooth skin 5 BLADES for a long lasting shave The water-activated RIBBON OF MOISTURE around the blade helps protect from nicks & cuts REFILLS FIT ALL VENUS RAZOR HANDLES PIVOTING, ROUNDED HEAD hugs curves and fits easily into hard-to-shave areas Venus razors for women are designed with a woman’s body in mind. From handles designed for a comfortable grip to pivoting heads that contour to curves, Venus razors are designed to help reveal touchably smooth skin. Gillette Venus Snap is a portable compact women’s razor which easily fits into your purse, travel or gym bag. With five blades and a water activated ribbon of moisture, it gives you an extra smooth shave on the go. Because life happens in an instant – be smooth in a snap. Did you know that any Venus blade refill fits any Venus razor handle? Shave your way without buying a whole new Venus handle