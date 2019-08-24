Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Mulberry and Grand

Venus Drop Earrings

$34.00$17.00
At Mulberry and Grand
Mixed media meets trend-forward versatility with the Venus Drop Statement Earrings. Have fun with your look when you style these playful Rose Gold earrings.
Featured in 1 story
Your Up-To-Date List Of Labor Day Fashion Sales
by Emily Ruane