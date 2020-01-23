CalExotics

Venus Butterfly With Remote

$99.00 $67.32

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Butterfly is the new adventure Explore your body with the ergonomically curved probe and fluttering wings of the Venus Butterfly and enjoy 12 sensational vibrations. You can do this yourself or hand the power over to your lover with the included remote. As this toy is rechargeable, you can enjoy hours of teasing, pleasuring, and adventure. Highlights: Remote Operated 12-Functions Vibration, Pulsation, & Escalation 100% Waterproof Memory Chip Function Remote range of up to 32.5 feet Adjustable harness for a custom loving Easy to operate