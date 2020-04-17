Moons & Junes

Venus is a soft bra with cut-out detail made from all sheer silky-soft mesh. As a cheeky detail, Venus can be opened at the front, which can be used for both nursing and for play. Venus’ cups are shaped by satin straps joined by a sexy metal ting. On top of that, Venus has folded straps at the back of the bra giving an edgy detail. We encourage you to express your love & romantic life unapologetically, whatever it looks like in this present moment. This is exactly what we aim to capture with this collection. We hope it will make you feel bomb and beautiful! 89% polyamide, 11% elastane. Made in Turkey.