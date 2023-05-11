United States
Bellroy
Venture Duffel
$179.00$125.00
At Bellroy
Full of features Huge access The main zipper opens ultra wide, so you can pack with ease, and find things without rummaging. Performance shaped Clean and barrel-shaped, this bag has no excess bells and whistles, to reduce snagging and stand up to wear. Detachable stuff sack This water-resistant sack keeps dirties and wets separate from the rest, and clips in so you don’t lose it. 3 carry modes The shoulder strap has two mounting positions – over-the-shoulder or across-the-back. Or use the soft-edge handles to carry in-hand. BEHIND THE DESIGN “Many duffels scream ‘outdoor hero’, but the Venture Duffel celebrates understated performance – only the features you actually need, no showy excess.”- James, Bellroy designer