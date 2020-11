VENN

Venn Eight Pack Red Stack Utensil Set

£54.95 £16.99

Buy Now Review It

At TK Maxx

Includes serving tongs, ladle, whisk, spatula, mixing spoon, masher, turner and utensil hook Red fill design All cleverly designed to securely stack together Made form the highest quality silicone 100% Silicone Machine Washable Eight Pack