Asceno

Venice Pale Blush Silk Pyjama Shorts

£110.00

At Asceno

Our elevated approach to at-home essentials is realised in the sumptuous handle of these Venice Silk Pyjama Shorts. Cut from lightweight sandwashed silk-satin, they are designed with an elasticated waistband and have a relaxed and unrestrained fit. Pair with the matching pale blush silk cami top for a chic sleepwear edit.