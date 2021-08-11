Casa E Cucina

VENEZIANO is made using a famous Venetian technique of working glass. By blowing the incandescent paste into a diamond-shaped mould, the glass takes on the classic facets defined “ballotòn”. Worked by hand, in blown glass in stunning jewel colours. Dishwasher safe to 60C. Choose your favourite colour or make up a mixed colour box...select the Mix it up option and email us with your selection to info@casaecucina.com.au Dimensions: D: 82 mm, H: 96 mm, CL: 33