Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Yuul Yie
Velvet-trimmed Bow-detailed Leather Pumps
$390.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Heel measures approximately 60mm / 2.5 inches Ties at ankle Composition: leather; velvet Imported
Featured in 1 story
These Sculptural Heels Are A Work Of Art
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
GUESS
Avivi Bootie
$248.00
from
GUESS
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Lovisa Heel
$645.00
from
Alexander Wang
BUY
DETAILS
Charlotte Olympia
Desirée Pumps
$900.00
from
Charlotte Olympia
BUY
DETAILS
Sophia Webster
Coco Shoe
$525.00
from
Sophia Webster
BUY
More from Yuul Yie
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Pf18 B535 Deep Green
£388.97
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Deep Green Boots
$470.00
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Velvet-trimmed Bow-detailed Leather Pumps By Yuul Yie
£290.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Coy Heeled Sandal
$380.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted