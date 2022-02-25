Skims

SKIMS VELVET SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT $88 or 4 payments of $22.00 with ⓘ Rated 4.4 out of 5 5 ReviewsBased on 5 reviews color: SIENNA Color Select PEACH swatch Select SIENNA swatch Select CHAI swatch Select CHESTNUT swatch SOOT - Low Stock Size size guide Size XXS XS S M L XL 2X 3X 4X ADD TO BAG Details Sleeveless and ready to glisten through the night (any way you wear it). Its thong component creates a seamless, no-panty line look. Pair this bodysuit with our elegant SKIMS Velvet Gloves for the perfect drama. Sheer Mesh With Velvet Detailing, High Crew Neckline, Sleeveless, Thong Back For No Visible Panty Lines, 100% Cotton Gusset, Double Snap Closure Karah Is A Size 10 And 5’ 10”, Wearing A SKIMS L 64% Polyester / 28% Nylon / 8% Spandex