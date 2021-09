Nasty Gal

Velvet Shoulder Padded Blazer

£55.00 £33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nasty Gal

And you know that I will. This blazer comes in velvet and features a button closure, padded shoulders, and decorative pockets at front. Lined. Fabric: 95% Polyester 5% Elastane Lining: 100% Polyester. Model Wears UK Size 8. Machine Washable.