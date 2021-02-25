Yi-gog

Velvet Seashell Pillow

$23.99

✨Material: 1 Seashell pillow.super soft plush and cotton material made, comfortable throw pillow for both kids and adults. ✨Size:This adorable seashell shaped pillow measures;Trumpet: 46*33cm/18*13 inch. ✨Cute Design: Cute seashell shape pillow for your home decoration, suitable for all ages, perfect for easy or sea theme style home decor. ✨Washable: Surface-washable construction for easy cleaning, safety and anti-allergic. no harm to human's skin. ✨Ideal Choice: Can be used as throw pillows, sofa decorative pillow cushions, car cushion decoration, kids playing pillow toys, baby sleeping pillow, funny toys for children, or other decoration with those lovely pillows. p>Description This is a cute shell shape plush toy. The stuffed toy is made of high-quality huggable plush material, it is soft and comfortable to touch. It can be used as throw pillow, bedtime sleeping companion, anxiety relaxation, role play partner. No only a toy for children, but also a great gift for for yourself or anyone you loves. - Soft plush material makes this cute throw pillow comfortable to hold. - Super cute shell shape throw pillow for you and your child, suitable for all ages. - Perfect size for putting anywhere you like not only at home, car but also in your office table as a decoration! Features - Color: As shown. - Material:plush+ pp cotton - Size: Trumpet: 34*25cm/13.4*9.8inch or 46*33cm/18*13inch. Package Including - 1 x throw pillow Warm Tip: - Please allow 1-3.0Mm error due to manual measurement. pls make sure you do not mind before your purchase. - Due to lighting effect, monitor's brightness, manual measurement and etc.The colors may have different as the difference display,pls understand. - During transportation, the volume will be compressed, and the fluffy state can be restored by tapping lightly after receiving the goods.