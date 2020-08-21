Pattern Beauty

Velvet Scrunchies 3pcs

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pattern Beauty

Rich to the touch & XL in size, our Velvet Scrunchies are the luxurious hair ties your curls have been dreaming of. Crafted with premium velvet material for gentle hold on delicate strands, each scrunchie also features an extra wide, super stretchy inner hair tie for strength & durability as you wrap your voluminous curls. A chic & simple accessory to top off any hairstyle.