Urban Outfitters

Velvet Scrunchie Set

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

The scrunchie is our perfect throwback hair accessory that we never get sick of. Pull your hair back with this charming set of velvet scrunchies that we can't resist. Content + Care - Includes 5 pieces - 90% Polyester, 10% elastic - Spot clean - Imported Size - Length: 7" - Width: 1.2"