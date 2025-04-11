Ultra Violette

Velvet Screen Spf 50 Blurring Mineral Sunscreen

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Design Details Oiled leather upper with lug sole. Made in Portugal. Care: protect oiled leather with suede spray; spot clean. Not water-resistant Runs true to size. Questions about fit? Email service@jennikayne.com. Why You'll Love It Inspired by some of our favorite pairs of wear-anywhere boots, our Brooklyn Lug Boot is where utility and style meet with ease. We love wearing these boots with jeans and a sweater or with a dress for a look that delivers a touch of edge.