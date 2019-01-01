Search
Products fromShop
Diane von Furstenberg

Velvet Sash Jumpsuit

$598.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Wardrobe essential stilettos with a clean silhouette. Self-covered heel, 3.75 (95mm). Leather upper. Open toe. Adjustable ankle strap. Leather lining. Padded insole. Leather sole. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Winter Wedding Outfit Options For Stand-up Guests
by Rebekkah Easley