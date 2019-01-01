Gucci

Velvet Pump With Bat And Crystals

$1290.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

A journey through different decades in costume history, the Cruise 2019 collection brings back a low-heeled pump with cutout details, reminiscent of those popular in the 1920s and '30s. The vintage influenced style walked the runway in plush velvet with crystal embellishments. The metal bat stud is suggestive of the show's mood, steeped in punk and gothic references. Holiday 2018 Gift Collection Cobalt blue velvet and gold metallic leather Cut-out bow detail with crystals Metal bat stud Crystal buckle 2" heel height Made in Italy