Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Velvet Pants
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Pants made of velvet fabric. High waisted with front pleats. Straight leg with front pockets and buttoned back welt pocket. Front zip, inner button, and metal hook closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Ninety Percent
Organic Cotton Dip-dye Sweatpants
£120.00
from
Ninety Percent
BUY
Out From Under
Jenny Tie-dye Fleece Jogger Pant
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Nordstrom
The Denim Leggings
£55.00
£22.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lou & Grey
Triple Cloth Joggers
$79.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Tank Dress
$149.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Printed Dress
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Metallic Thread Skirt
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Velvet Kimono
$319.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
Ninety Percent
Organic Cotton Dip-dye Sweatpants
£120.00
from
Ninety Percent
BUY
Out From Under
Jenny Tie-dye Fleece Jogger Pant
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Nordstrom
The Denim Leggings
£55.00
£22.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lou & Grey
Triple Cloth Joggers
$79.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted