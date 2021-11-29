Sisley Paris

Velvet Nourishing Body Cream With Saffron Flowers

$158.00 $126.40

Buy Now Review It

At Sisley Paris

There are 4 main actions of the Velvet Body Cream with Saffron flowers for ultra-comfortable and nourished skin. 1. INSTANTLY SOOTHES Saffron flower extract, with powerful soothing properties, restores the feeling of comfort to dry skin. Harpagophytum extract reinforces this action while softening the skin. The sensations of discomfort are immediately soothed. 2. RESTORES Shea butter, with inc...