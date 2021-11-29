United States
Sisley Paris
Velvet Nourishing Body Cream With Saffron Flowers
$158.00$126.40
At Sisley Paris
There are 4 main actions of the Velvet Body Cream with Saffron flowers for ultra-comfortable and nourished skin. 1. INSTANTLY SOOTHES Saffron flower extract, with powerful soothing properties, restores the feeling of comfort to dry skin. Harpagophytum extract reinforces this action while softening the skin. The sensations of discomfort are immediately soothed. 2. RESTORES Shea butter, with inc...