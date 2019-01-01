Marc Jacobs Beauty

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

An ultra-volumizing mascara that delivers instant dimension for epic lashes. What it does: Experience ultimate volume and the look of thick, false lashes with Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. The lash-maximizing, curvy brush places the most volume at the hard-to-reach center lash line, and the defining tip styles lashes for major drama. The super-concentrated black pigment delivers the greatest visual impact, and the Flash Volume Complex™ creates instant, smudge-proof length and volume in three strokes or less. Velvet Noir gives you the thickest lashes in one sweep. Apply Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara on its own, or layer with O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara (sold separately). What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens - Sulfates - Phthalates What else you need to know: Velvet Noir is inspired by Marc Jacobss first beauty memory of his mother carefully shaving fibers from a velvet ribbon to create her own couture faux lashes. I have some very fond memories of watching my mother do her makeup before shed go out on a date. I could sit there for hours and watch her as she would choose her clothes and put her makeup on. Shed take a piece of black velvet ribbon and she would scrape it with a knife so she could take the pile from the black velvet to make the lashes even thicker and clumpier.Marc JacobsThis product is cruelty-free.