Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
& Other Stories

Velvet Midi Wrap Dress

$129.00
At & Other Stories
Midi length wrap dress with long balloon sleeves and a v-cut neckline. Length of dress: 131.2cm / 51.6 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 2 stories
Nothing Says Winter Like These 18 Velvet Dresses
by Eliza Huber
17 Dresses To Wrap Yourself Up In This Winter
by Eliza Huber