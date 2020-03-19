World Market

Velvet Mia Upholstered Office Chair

$229.99 $195.03

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

With a plush seat and pleated backrest in 100% velvet upholstery, the rolling Mia office chair provides the comfort you need to stay focused on your task. It features a durable steel frame with an adjustable height, a full 360-degree swivel, a five-star base with rotating casters and an ergonomic rounded back. This versatile seat's chic contemporary profile is available in a variety of colors to complement your home office.