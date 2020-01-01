NARS

Velvet Matte Skin Tint Broad Spectrum Spf 30

A weightless, all-in-one, oil-free, matte skin tint with broad spectrum SPF 30 and shine control. Transforms the look of skin immediately and over time. Easy does it. Velvet Matte Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30 effortlessly perfects with medium, buildable coverage. Ultra-blendable. Indispensable. Instantly sensorial. Simply glide and go: its plush, oil-free formula works on contact, delivering second-skin perfection and boosting environmental defense. Helps to blur imperfections, and even the look of skin tone with a soft-matte finish. Wears comfortably, maintaining skin's natural moisture barrier, while working to control shine throughout the day. Effortless application. Instant gratification. WHAT IT DOES:. Instant results.. Soft-focus effect: Transparent Blurring Powders instantly enhance the look of skin by helping to diffuse imperfections with a powerful optical effect.. Soft-touch feel: The powder's unique, spherical shape compresses like a cushion, delivering a velvety-smooth, touchable feel and superior comfort on application.. Transforms the look of skin over time.. Maintains natural moisture barrier, so skin feels comfortable.. Protects and defends.. KEY INGREDIENTS:. Velvet illusion complex transforms the look of skin immediately and over time.. Rose Fruit Extract visibly minimizes the appearance of pores while helping to control shine.. Infused with Vitamins C and E and SPF 30 to protect against harmful free-radical damage caused by environmental stress.. HOW TO USE:. Starting with a small amount of product, begin application in the center of the face and blend outwards.. With your fingertips, apply Radiant Creamy Concealer under eyes to minimize and diffuse skin imperfections. . Web ID: 2649626.